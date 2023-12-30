Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.95. 1,756,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.