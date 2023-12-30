Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.57 and a 200-day moving average of $544.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

