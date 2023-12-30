14,694 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 4,208,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,329. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
