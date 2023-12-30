13,620 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.05 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

