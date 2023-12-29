Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

