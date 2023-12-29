Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.96 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

