Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.