Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

