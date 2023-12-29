Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 39,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

AXP stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $188.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.