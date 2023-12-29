Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $258.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $258.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

