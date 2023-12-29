WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 523,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

