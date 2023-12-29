Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

