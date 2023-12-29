Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of WVVI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.