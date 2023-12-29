Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 353,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,520. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.