Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $183.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $213.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.