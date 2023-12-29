Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $157.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

