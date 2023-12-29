Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,623 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

