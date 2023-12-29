Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. 30,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

