Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

