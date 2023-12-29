Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.87. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

