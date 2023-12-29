Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

