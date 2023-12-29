Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 4.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

