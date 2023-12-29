Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.