Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 186,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,935. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

