Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 26,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 1,121,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368,897. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

