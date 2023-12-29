VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.4631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

