Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.50. 2,222,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.75. The company has a market capitalization of $336.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

