Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $41,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.13. 145,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,593. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

