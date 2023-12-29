Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $213.47. 248,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,690. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

