Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 152,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,199. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.