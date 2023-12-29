Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.74. 533,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

