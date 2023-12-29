Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 19.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $54,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $312.57. 389,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,259. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

