Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 2,092,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,384. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

