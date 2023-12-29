Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Cut by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

