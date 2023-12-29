Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average is $217.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

