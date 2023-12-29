Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.35. 140,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average is $217.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

