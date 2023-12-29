UniBot One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.09 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $69.73 million and $17.09 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $69.73 or 0.00162691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 64.83015777 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $17,170,321.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

