Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.20. The company had a trading volume of 144,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,018. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $387.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

