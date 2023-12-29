Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 40 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.26. 66,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

