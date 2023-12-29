Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 175 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 188,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

