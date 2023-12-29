Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 44,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

