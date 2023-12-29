Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,004. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

