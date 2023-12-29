Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 8,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

