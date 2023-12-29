Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $829.59. 12,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $786.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.