Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.88. 353,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,520. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

