U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,022 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,176,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

