U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 43,283 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 629,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

