U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. 418,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,707. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

