U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $75.57. 1,758,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,738,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

