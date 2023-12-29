U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.06. 172,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

