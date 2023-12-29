Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 134 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.79. 746,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

